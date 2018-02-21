Dog lost for over a year finally reunited with Girard family

The chow mix named Scooter was trapped by deputy dog wardens last week in Niles

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog that was on the run for more than a year has been reunited with its family, thanks to social media and volunteers at the Trumbull County Dog Pound.

He was at the pound for several days but wasn’t doing well. Volunteers said he had completely shut down and wasn’t eating or drinking, so they shared his picture on social media, hoping to find his family.

His owner saw the post and went to the pound on Saturday. Volunteers said the owner knew it was him right away, but he didn’t recognize her until she put a blanket with her scent in the cage.

“As soon as she put the blanket in the cage, he immediately jumped up and was alert, happy. He was like a puppy. He was crying, she was crying,” Toni Libbey said.

Scooter’s family said they are ecstatic to have him back. They’ve been worried about him since he got loose on a walk in November of 2016.

He’s adjusting well to living back at home with them in Girard.

