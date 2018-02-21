Dorothy E. Bowser Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Dorothy E. Bowser, of Greenville, formerly of Wheatland, died at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2018, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, of natural causes. She was 97.

Dorothy was born February 23, 1920, in Rural Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George Thomas and Elsie (Dunmire) Thomas.

She graduated from Kittanning High School and was co-operator of her family business, the Thomas Filling Station and Lunch in Rural Valley. During World War II, she worked at the White Tower Restaurant and H.J. Heinz Co. both of Pittsburgh.

Dorothy was a member of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, Greenville.

Her hobbies included baking pies and canning. She loved attending church and the church’s functions, gardening, sewing and reading.

She is survived by a daughter, Elsie Brooks and her husband, Lawrence of Warren, Ohio; two sons, James Bowser and his wife, Sherry of Transfer and Mark Bowser and his wife, Julie of Jackson Center; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John A. Bowser, whom she married April 12, 1948 and who passed away October 10, 1997; a son, John Bowser; two sisters, Ruth “Betty” Bowser and Marybelle Sinnamond and two brothers, Francis and Charles Thomas.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Monday, Febraury 26 in John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon Monday, February 26 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Kirker officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

