Eva Ivanka Varsek Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Eva (Ivanka) Varsek, age 71, died on Wednesday February 21, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 21, 1946, in Stanjel, Slovenia, the daughter of Franciska (Vidic) and Alojz Svagelj.

On December 30, 1967, she married Victor Z. Varsek. In 1969, Mr. and Mrs. Varsek emigrated to the United States where she and her husband made their home and raised their family.

During her life, Mrs. Varsek enjoyed traveling to Europe to visit family, gardening, cooking and enjoyed exercising, walking and visiting with her many friends. Above all she cherished her family and will be remembered first and foremost as a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who lived her life with dignity, humility and grace. She displayed inspirational faith, resilience and strength through life’s greatest joys and harshest trials. Her unforgettable smile brought a comforting sense of peace, acceptance and reassurance to everyone blessed with her love and friendship.

Mrs. Varsek was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years and her brother, Alojz.

She will be dearly missed by those who survive her, including her daughter, Michelle P. (Shawn) Sebring of Indiana, Pennsylvania; her son, Robert (Tamara) Varsek of Venus, Pennsylvania; her brother, Joze (Ancka) Svagelj of Volcja Draga, Slovenia; her six grandchildren, Nicholas and Lauren Varsek of Venus, Pennsylvania; Taylor, Emily, Benjamin and Mathew Sebring of Indiana, Pennsylvania and her little companion and protector, Rosie.

Mrs. Varsek’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many who showered her with love, compassion and prayers over the final months of her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 481 S. Main Street, Andover, Ohio, with Father Michael Mikstay, Capt. CHC, USN Ret., officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

