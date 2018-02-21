Fredric L. “Fred” DiBlasio, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Fredric L. “Fred” DiBlasio, Sr., age 66, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 following a long illness.

Born December 17, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Leo F. and Dorothy M. (Powell) DiBlasio.

He was proud of the fact that his father immigrated to the United States from Italy.

Fred graduated from both Kent State University and Youngstown State University with degrees in Environmental Safety and Biology.

He was an experienced carpenter and electrician. With those skills, he had an interest in buying houses, fixing them up and reselling them. He worked for 32 years at Compass Family and Community Services and retired in 2013 as the Maintenance Supervisor.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Survivors include his wife, Nanette (Wray); two sons, Fredric, Jr. (Nicole) and Joseph (Laura); a daughter, Anna M. (Jeremy Meek); stepchildren, Danielle (Matt) Bondy and Scott Bondy; grandchildren, Angelina, Ava, Adriana, Sonia, Ansom, Jennifer, Jacob, Jared and one sister, Linda Pondillo.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicolas.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4490 Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, 44515.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Fredric DiBlasio, Sr., please visit lanefuneralhomes.com.