Gerald A. Cione Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Gerald A. Cione, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2018, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was 80.

Mr. Cione was born June 10, 1937, in Sharon, a son of James and Margaret (Paule) Cione.

He was a 1955 graduate of Sharon High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1968, earning a B.S. degree in electrical engineering.

Jerry worked as an engineer for I.B.M., New York, for more than 21 years.

He also served in the U.S. Army reserves.

Jerry was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Surviving are a sister, Sherill Moss, Hermitage; a brother, Robert Cione and his wife, Rose Margaret “Peg”, Hermitage; a stepson, Brian Pudiak and his wife, Loretta, Baltimore and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James “Wayne” Cione and Conrad Cione and one sister, Josephine Toth.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.