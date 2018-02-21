Group of Alliance high schoolers arrested after shooting plans overheard

Alliance High School students overheard the five 15-year-old freshmen discussing the details of their plan at the lunch table

By Published: Updated:
handcuffs arrest generic

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Alliance High School students were arrested Wednesday after police say witnesses reported overhearing them planning a school shooting.

Students overheard the five 15-year-old freshmen discussing the details of their plan at the lunch table.

Those students told administrators what they heard and police started investigating.

Police said the five had been communicating through phone apps for several weeks. They were talking about how they were going to buy weapons and trap students in the building, according to police.

Investigators were told the group’s plans were just a joke and the students weren’t actually going to carry them out.

Police said there is no evidence the students tried to get weapons or prepare for a shooting.

All five students are charged with making false alarms and were taken to the Faircrest Juvenile Attention Center. Investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved.

The school did not have to go into lockdown and there was no immediate threat.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s