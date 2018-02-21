Harkins scores 16 to lead Mineral Ridge into Sectional Final

The Rams rolled past Girard, 65-39, setting up a showdown with Columbiana Saturday.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge girls basketball team defeated Girard, 65-39 Wednesday in a Division III Sectional Semifinal at Mineral Ridge High School.

The Rams set the pace early and thanks to a big 2nd quarter run, led 30-19 at halftime. Alexa Harkins scored a game-high 16 points for Mineral Ridge and Fran Kesner added 10 points.

Taryn Kolesar and Kalyn Stricklin chipped in 9 points apiece for the Rams. Girard was led by Sophia Strollo with 10 points.

With the win, Mineral Ridge improves to 12-11 on the season. The Rams advance to play 3rd-seeded Columbiana Saturday in a D3 Sectional Final. Tipoff set for 1 PM at Columbiana High School.

