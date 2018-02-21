Hope Foundation announces honorees in running for lifetime achievement award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley announced exclusively on WKBN First News This Morning the names of honorees who are in the running for the foundation’s 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The four honorees are:

Simon Arias, of Simon Arias Agencies

Kathy Cook, with Mercer Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Mary Duke, director of Teen Talk recovery program

Heather Hrina-Medvec, with Ohio Living and the Boo Squad

The honorees were nominated by their peers and co-workers for being honorable, outstanding, philanthropic and excellent (H.O.P.E.) in making a difference in the lives of others and children in the area.

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be announced at the Wine For Hope event scheduled for April 13 at the Lake Club in Poland. Ticket information can be found on the Hope Foundation website.