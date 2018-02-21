James Ahladis Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – James Ahladis, 87, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family, after battling cancer.

James was born on August 17, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Nicholas and Archondoula Ahladis.

He was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force until 1952.

He retired from Copperweld Steel Company in 1985 where he worked as a foreman in the chemistry lab for 33 years. He later worked at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, California as an X-ray equipment specialist after graduating the Eastman Kodak School in Rochester, New York.

James was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, United Sons of Fourni and the Senior Citizens of the Church.

James enjoyed painting ceramics with his wife, spending time with granddaughter during the holidays and spending time with family. He was always there to help when someone asked him. He worked many years at the Greek Festival in the beer tent occasionally having “just one”. James was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his children, Sophia (Tom) Barnard of Schertz, Texas and Christopher (Terri) Ahladis of Girard; his granddaughter, Callie Barnard of West Hartford, Connecticut; two brothers, Gust (Sylvia) Achladis of Warren and Larry (Marlene) Ahladis of Estero, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Ahladis who he married on October 4, 1952; four brothers, Steve, Mike, John N. and William Ahladis and two sisters, Eva Nicholudis and Antonette “Toni” Grammatikos.

Family and friends may call Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

There will be a Trisagion Service on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m at the funeral home then followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Rev. Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in James name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481; St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 or to the donor’s choice.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

A special thanks to the caring staff at Hospice of the Valley: Kim, Diane, Sue and Kelly. Your prayers, love and care have not gone unnoticed. We are truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts. God Bless all of you!

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Ahladis family.

