John O. Bennett Obituary

BURGHILL, Ohio – John O. Bennett, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born September 3, 1932, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Goldie Bennett.

He came to the area in 1950 and retired from Grinnell as an assembler.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Joanne L.) Bennett of Lordstown and Dawn (Chris) Wilson of Cortland; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alene Bennett; four brothers and two sisters.

A private service will be held.

Contributions may be made in John’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

