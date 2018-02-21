John R. “Jack” Pressler Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – John R. “Jack” Pressler, age 79, lifelong resident of the Jamestown area passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 21, 2018 following a long courageous battle with liver cancer.

Jack was born in Greenville a son of Bob and Grace (Snyder) Pressler.

He was a 1957 graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School in Jamestown where he wrestled in 1956 on the first year Jamestown school had wrestling and also played baseball.

He was employed for A&P Tea Company for 18 years until the store closed. He also worked on the Jamestown Police Department as a patrolman for two years and worked for Penn Power 22 years before retiring. Jack worked security for Jamestown High School for 40 years before retiring, 30 years as a PA State Constable and Fryes, Inc. for 23 years driving bus on field trips and sporting events for Greenville, Jamestown and St. Michael school districts which he loved.

Jack loved rooting for the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. He liked to ride his motorcycle, go skydiving, working outside, fishing, hunting and was a member of the NRA.

Jack was a member of Stateline United Methodist Church and was a 32nd degree Mason F&AM #424 and the Scottish Rite Consistory, New Castle.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Patty Ansell; four children, Brian Pressler and his wife, Jen, Tracy Laidlaw and her husband, Rusty, John Pressler and his wife, Yvonne and Debra Abbott and her husband, Kenny; a brother, Robert Pressler; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Ann.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 23, 2018, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

F&AM #424 will conduct a masonic service at 9:00 p.m., Friday, February 23 at the funeral home

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 24, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 411 Liberty Street in Jamestown. Rev. Paul Csonka, retired Methodist minister, officiating

Burial will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.