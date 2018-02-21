Joseph “Joey” Monroe Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 5 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Joseph “Joey” Monroe, 58, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Monroe was born November 16, 1959, in Youngstown, a son of James and Sarah Williams Monroe.

He graduated from the Hubbard School System and was an Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; children, Lamika, Fredrick and Tywann Watt; siblings, Evelyn (Edrow) Stargell, Doris (John) Bullock, James Monroe and Molly (George) Seals; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his companion, Mary Bowden and other relatives and friends.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



