Margaret Lee Halavick Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Margaret R. Lee Halavick, 79, of Vienna, passed away peacefully at her sister’s residence in Champion with her family at her side on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. under the comforting care of hospice.

Margaret was born on March 31, 1938 in Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Thomas R., Sr. and Mary Margaret Wilhelm Lee and was a 1956 graduate of German Township High School in McClellandtown, Pennsylvania.

After graduating high school, Margaret furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of California in Pennsylvania.

Margaret began her 31-year teaching career with the Warren City Schools; teaching math at Turner Junior High and McKinley Elementary School. She continued and taught with the Maplewood School District at Green Elementary and retired in 1997 from the Hubbard Local Schools as a special education teacher. She was a member of the Northeast Ohio Education Association and the Ohio Education Association.

She was of the Lutheran faith and a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Warren, where she taught Sunday school.

When her children were younger, Margaret was an active member of the Vienna Athletic Club and enjoyed watching and supporting her children in their sporting events. This continued with her grandchildren and their sporting events; Margaret was their biggest fan. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing the keyboard and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Most of all, Margaret enjoyed teaching and after retiring she continued to teach her grandchildren.

Margaret was married on August 24, 1961 to Edward R. Halavick, Sr. and they were married for 54 years before his passing on December 18, 2015.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Edward R. (Ann) Halavick, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, Robert (Maria) Halavick of Vienna and Peggy (Donald) Woomer of Richmond, Kentucky; three brothers, Thomas R. (Lucienne) Lee, Jr. of Cheyenne, Wyoming, George (Joyce) Lee of Burghill and Harry (Judy) Lee of Masontown, Pennslyvania; four sisters, Nancy A. Herring of Chalkhill, Pennsylvania, Mary Jen Mullen of Burghill, Frances (Dave) Russell of Champion and Sandra (Leslie) Double of Champion; six grandchildren, Scott Halavick, Sr., Stephanie (Joshua) Blackburn, Tyler, Natalie and Ryan Halavick, Skylar Waldeck and two great-grandsons, Scott Halavick, Jr. and Sean Blackburn.

Besides her parents and husband, Margo, as she referred to herself later in life, was preceded in death by two sisters, Emily Kolencik and Edith Loraditch.

Family and friends may call on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A Celebration of the Resurrection will be offered at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44483 with Pastor Ann Marie Winters officiating, preceded by a time of final viewing and last respects to be offered at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, February 27 in the funeral home prior to leaving for the church.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

As a sign of sympathy and condolence, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Margaret’s name to the Hubbard School System Special Services Fund, 341 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Halavick family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, (330)392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Halavick family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



