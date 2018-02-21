Martha E. McBride Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Cornersburg, for Martha E. McBride, 81, of Canfield who died Wednesday morning, February 21.

Martha, known as “Marty” was born April 6, 1936 in Salem, a daughter of the late Alfred and Josephine (Cain) Brunner and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Salem High School and was the head teller at Farmer’s National Bank of Canfield for 30 years.

Marty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Youngstown for over 50 years

She enjoyed working outdoors, tending to her yard and roses and traveling, especially to Hollywood, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry Leroy McBride whom she married August 9, 1957 at The Holy Trinity English Lutheran Church in Salem.

Marty leaves two stepsons, Terri (Cathy) McBride of Ozark, Missouri and Scott McBride of Dubois, Pennsylvania; a sister, June Herron of Leetonia; two grandchildren, Kelly Jo and Patrick and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Marty was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Warner, Helen Durham and Jean Albright; two brothers, Lloyd Brunner and Ross Brunner; a granddaughter, Molly and two grandsons, Michael and Matthew.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Tuesday, February 27 prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Zion Lutheran Church.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.