Mildred Pauline Homa Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Mildred P. Homa, 83, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles.

She was born May 8, 1934 in Windber, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Ann (Organista) Marcinko.

A homemaker, Mildred was a member of the former St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Newton Falls and enjoyed sewing.

She is sadly missed by her husband, Paul Homa, whom she married July 19, 1952; three sons, Paul Richard (Marilyn) of Warren, David Alan of Strongsville and Donglas John (Vicki) Homa of Burleson, Texas; one daughter, Lori Ann (John) Nadzan of Strongsville; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Cavell, Natalie Homa, Jarrod, Jason and Eric Nadzan, Lauren and Lindsey Homa and one great-grandchild, Benjamin Cavell.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are pending and being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.