New Waterford man charged with ramming FBI office gate pleads guilty

The Columbiana County man faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

By Published:
Thomas Richard Ross, of New Waterford, is accused of crashing a dump truck through the FBI headquarter gates in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – An Ohio man accused of ramming a dump truck through the security gate of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office has pleaded guilty to one charge in the case.

Forty-nine-year-old Thomas Ross entered the plea Wednesday to willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the United States.

Sentencing is set for June 13, where he could face as much as 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Last month, Ross pleaded guilty to state charges of fleeing and eluding and simple assault. He was sentenced to time served.

The government estimates the cost to repair the gate, security barriers and light pole damaged in the 2016 incident was about $190,000.

His lawyer has said Ross was “out of his mind” on a combination of drugs and was “clearly desperate.”

