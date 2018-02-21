Opioid summit brings resources under one roof in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mahoning County Health and Recovery Board is hosting a Community Opioid Summit at the Covelli Centre Wednesday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Speakers will talk about what resources are available for those battling addiction and their families and what’s being done to fight the opioid epidemic.

Speakers include representatives from several recovery programs, law enforcement and state and local leaders.

U.S Representatives Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, are providing video messages regarding statewide efforts to combat the growing problem.

The Ohio State Patrol will be one of the agencies who will have a presence at the opioid summit. The patrol is on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic, along with all first responders. Lt. Jerad Sutton said the number of felony drug arrests and opioid arrests last year are down from 2016.

“The purpose of the colloboration is to redcue the amount of overdoses and the amount of overdose deaths and the reoccurances that we see over and over again of people going to jail and getting out and the overdosing,” said Lt. Jerad Sutton.