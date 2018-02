HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced that Mercer County will be the location of a new casino.

The location will be within a 15 miles radius of Hempfield Township.

The announcement was made Wednesday.

The bid for the casino came from casino operator Sands Bethlehem at $9.8 million.

