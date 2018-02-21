Richard J. Gostey Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Richard J. Gostey, 75, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 21, 2018 at Essex I of Salem.

Mr. Gostey was born July 2, 1942 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Catherine Weigand and had lived in this area most of his life.

Richard worked as a mill operator for Gostey’s Feed Mill for many years. He also worked for Baird Brothers Sawmill and attended Columbiana Church of Christ. He had been a member of the Washingtonville Sportsman’s Club.

His wife, the former Gloria Jean Roberts, whom he married August 18, 1962, died October 24, 2009.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Kim (Bill) Garlough of Leetonia; his son, Scott (Susan) Gostey of Salem; grandchildren, David (Donna) Garlough of Boston, Massachusetts, Cathy Garlough-Shirey (Dan Scott) of Leetonia, Billy Garlough of Leetonia, Michelle Pitts of Hanoverton; great-grandchildren, Eric Shirey, Sarah Garlough, Jonah Garlough, Kaitlyn Wadsworth and Kimberly Wadsworth.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Gostey and a grandson, Michael Pitts.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A funeral service will be at held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2018 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.