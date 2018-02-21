Richard J. O’Neill Obituary

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Richard J. O’Neill, 62, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

“Ricky” was born May 30, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of the late William J. and Joan I. (Hoover) O’Neill.

Ricky graduated from Chaney High School.

He was employed by the Steel Door Company before moving out west for a long career in construction. He then moved to Las Vegas and was recently employed at Pilot Air Freight. Ricky loved having family and friends come to Las Vegas and visit, showing them around and keeping them entertained.

He enjoyed skiing, hunting and fishing. He was also a huge sports fan. Ricky was known for his jokes, making people laugh and being quite the trickster. Everyone will miss his funny personality and his mischievous grin.

“Heaven’s angels have been busy and guided our beloved brother, Ricky into Heaven. We love you and we will miss you. May God bless you.”

Ricky leaves his five siblings, William J. O’Neill, Jr. of Youngstown, Patrick (Carrie) O’Neill of Las Vegas, James J. O’Neill of Youngstown, Margaret “Peggy” (William F.) Jones of Youngstown and Christine O’Neill of Las Vegas; a niece, Kelly Jones; four nephews, Michael O’Neill Monroe, Jason (Ashley) O’Neill, William Jones, and Kyle (Rachel) O’Neill and his favorite aunt, Kay Novicky of Youngstown.

Ricky was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda M. O’Neill.

Family and friends may call Saturday, March 3 from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel prior to services.