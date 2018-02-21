Richard M. Woolf Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard M. Woolf, 65, of Warren died Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 14, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of Thomas and Virginia (Ely) Woolf and came to the area as a child.

He was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and had worked at Packard Electric for many years.

He was a professional bowler and was a member of the Professional Bowler’s Association. He was also an avid poker player and golfer.

Besides his mother of Warren, he leaves his daughter, Rachel Woolf of Burghill, Ohio; his son, Richard Woolf of Girard; two brothers, Kenneth (Carol) Woolf of Newton Falls and Robert (Michelina) Woolf, Sr. of Boardman; a sister, Susan McCumber in Florida and his grandson, Christian Woolf. He also leaves his very good friend, “Rusty Cat”.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.