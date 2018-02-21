Road to the Olympics: Ghana athlete has day he’ll never forget

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WKBN) – History was made at the Olympics last week. For the first time ever in men’s skeleton, there was an athlete competing from West Africa.

Aakwasi Frimpong is at the Olympics representing Ghana. He lives in Utah but Ghana is where he was born, and it’s fitting that as just the second winter Olympian ever from his home country, he got to be its flag-bearer during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

“That was probably the coolest part. I was definitely chilled out, until about two minutes when I walked into the arena. I was like whoa, I’m actually waving the flag for 29 million people in my country,” said Frimpong.

Less than a week later, Frimpong competed for his country in men’s skeleton. February 15th, 2018 – it’s a day he’ll never forget at the Olympic Sliding Center.

“It was super cool. Obviously, I didn’t have that many runs to practice the track. The Olympics is all about competing against the best in the world. That I had that opportunity was just awesome,” Frimpong said.

Frimpong didn’t medal and didn’t expect to. As a matter of fact, his expectations were on his helmet in the form of a lion trying to eat a rabbit.

“The lion stands for all the things I went through. The dilemma, the stress, the Dutch immigration, all the people that tried to hold me back. And the rabbit is supposed to symbolize me trying to escape out of the lion’s mouth,” Frimpong said.

In other words, it is a metaphor for his life.