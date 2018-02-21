Ruth M. Gourley Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Ruth M. Gourley, 100, passed away Wednesday morning, February 21, 2018 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

Ruth was born in Brookville, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1917, a daughter of the late John and Sidna (Mottern) Stormer.

She was a proud homemaker and loved to take care of her husband and children while they grew up. She also loved to cook and garden flowers.

Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Arnold C. (Yunhui) Gourley, James C. Gourley, Arlene K. Dawson and Ilene G. (Phil) Mansell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn C. Gourley, whom she married on January of 1939 and passed away on July 15, 1990; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held on Monday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel at 164 North High Street in Cortland.

Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, February 26.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue, Northwest, Warren, Ohio 44485.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice and the staff at Gillette Nursing Home for being there with the family and taking special care of Ruth.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.