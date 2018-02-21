Stark County student dies from injuries in self-inflicted shooting

Police said the seventh-grader brought the gun to school, along with a device in his backpack to cause a distraction

By Published: Updated:
School Violence Generic

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Stark County student has died after apparently shooting himself at school on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old Jackson Township boy was found in the bathroom of Jackson Middle School with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the seventh-grader brought the .22 caliber gun to school, along with a device in his backpack to cause a distraction. Police did not say what that device was, but he stressed that it wasn’t an explosive that would harm anyone.

There were no metal detectors in the school.

Investigators don’t know yet whether the shooting was intentional.

The investigation is ongoing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s