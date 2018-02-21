Stark County student dies from injuries in self-inflicted shooting

Related Coverage Student shoots self in Stark County middle school

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Stark County student has died after apparently shooting himself at school on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old Jackson Township boy was found in the bathroom of Jackson Middle School with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the seventh-grader brought the .22 caliber gun to school, along with a device in his backpack to cause a distraction. Police did not say what that device was, but he stressed that it wasn’t an explosive that would harm anyone.

There were no metal detectors in the school.

Investigators don’t know yet whether the shooting was intentional.

The investigation is ongoing.