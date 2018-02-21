TAG Task Force: Warren man arrested after suspected drug deal

Shawndon Flowers is charged with failure to comply, tampering with evidence and drug possession

By Published:
Shawndon Flowers, charged with failure to comply, tampering with evidence and drug possession in Warren.
WARREN: Arrested Feb. 20 - Shawndon Flowers, 22, charged with failure to comply, tampering with evidence and drug possession

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with TAG Law Enforcement Task Force arrested a man they say appeared to be involved in a drug deal on Tuesday.

Shawndon Flowers, 22, is charged with failure to comply, tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Investigators said after they spotted Flowers involved in what appeared to be a drug deal with a man on a bicycle, Flowers then ran from officers.

After a short chase, he was arrested.

Investigators said Flowers had suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone and two unknown pills. He also had $286, which was seized.

According to TAG, additional charges may be pending an analysis of the suspected drugs.

This isn’t the first time that Flowers has been in trouble with the law.

In October, he was arrested during an investigation into a shooting, car crash and a drug operation. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s