Thomas Leonard Macchia Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Thomas Leonard Macchia passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 9:22 a.m. at Sharon Regional Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born on February 20, 1922 in Bagnoli-Irpino, Italy to Dominick and Josephine DeCapua.

At age 5, he came to America on a ship with his mother and sister, Jenny where they joined his father in Niles, Ohio who had been working in a steel mill preparing for their arrival.

Thomas joined the U.S. Navy out of high school and served four years as an electrician mate.

During his time in the Navy, he met his future wife, Cecelia Harrigal on a train going from Cleveland, Ohio to his base in Patuxent River, Maryland. They were married on June 27, 1945 at the St. Mary’s Patuxent Naval Air Test Center, after corresponding daily by letter for six months.

Tom attended Youngstown College, Ohio State University and Ohio University on the GI Bill where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Thomas and Cecelia moved from Niles, Ohio to Farrell, Pennsylvania where Tom joined St. Anthony’s Parish and took a position as a design transfer engineer in the Sharon Transformer Division at Westinghouse Electric Corporation and proceeded to develop several patents for transformers, as well as, developing and maintaining turbines for nuclear energy.

After his retirement at age 62, he took the opportunity to travel the world with Cecelia, play golf, play bocce, attend concerts at Buhl Park and found time to participate in indoor volleyball at the FH Buhl Club until age 82. He was an avid gardener and self-taught organist. He continued to be a role model for his friends and family, showing a good life could be achieved by living honestly, trusting in your faith and working hard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his uncle, John Macchia and sister, Antoinette Scudieri.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Cecelia; his sisters, Angelina Babigoff and Genevive DeMaiola; sons, Thomas Macchia, Jr., Robert (Mona) Macchia and Richard Macchia; daughters, Patricia Kaiser and Jane (Paul) Gustas; grandchildren, John (Kelly) Kaiser, Cristy (Richard) French, Mathew (Holly) Macchia, Dina (Matt) Fabian, Kellie Gustas, Stacia Macchia, Katie Gustas and McKenzie Gustas; great-grandchildren, Alexa Macchia, Antonio Macchia, Tenley Fabian and soon to come into this world Alexander French.

Rest in Peace Papa, you provided us with a great foundation. We Love You.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Idaho Street in Farrell.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.