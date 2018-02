SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) –¬†Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a tractor-trailer full of meat.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

The truck was heading east when the driver pulled into the welcome center where the fire continued to consume the trailer.

Firefighters think the fire started in the brakes and spread from there.

The entire trailer and the meat inside were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.