Trumbull County focuses on car-damaging potholes first

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, every available person who works for the County Engineer’s Office is out each day patching potholes on the roads they maintain.

Wednesday, crews were out filling the holes on North Road between US-422 and East Market Street in Howland. One man used a blower to remove water and any other material from the hole before it was filled.

Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka said that helps the cold patch they use stay put longer. The Engineer’s Office maintains about 460 miles of road throughout the county.

“We try to get the biggest holes. They’re gonna cause damage to your vehicles first, so sometimes, people will question, ‘Why did you leave that pothole behind?” Klejka said. “In order to get as many potholes in a day as we can, some of the smaller ones are left behind so we get the ones that are actually causing damage to your car.”

Klejka said the department get complaints daily about potholes.

He said you can report the potholes by calling the Engineer’s Office at 330-675-2640 or by filling out a work order form on the County Engineer’s website.