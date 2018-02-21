William McGrath Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – On Wednesday, February 21, 2018 the sun set on William McGrath, Sr., 77, of Alliance at Alliance Community Hospital.

The sun rose on William on March 13, 1940 the son of the late LeRoy and Clara (Binius) McGrath.

Mr. McGrath was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a machinist at SES.

He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Indians and Cavs play and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sharon (Jones) McGrath of Alliance; two sons, William (Renee) McGrath, Jr. and Ian (Lindsey) McGrath; a daughter, Cathi Edie; two grandchildren, Alex and Michael and three great-grandchildren, Faith, Jordan and Adelyn. He is also survived by two brothers, Lee and Daryl and four sisters, Marilyn Funkhouser, Joyce Keiser, Diane Cantwell and Karen Keenan.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth; a great-grandson, Aiden and a sister, Bona Jean.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home at 7:00 p.m.

A time of visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

