Wintry mix to start your Thursday morning

SEE THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATE

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE

A wintry mix will stay in the forecast through morning with rain showers mixing to pockets of freezing rain, sleet and even some snow. Any ice accumulation is expected to be light, with snow and sleet accumulation up to an inch possible.

Temperatures will fall toward the freezing point.

THE LATEST ALERTS ARE HERE

After a wintry mix early, look for temperatures to warm into the low 40s by afternoon. That will end the potential for the mixed precipitation.

Heavy rain will be possible with several waves through the end of the week and into the weekend. Rainfall could add up to two inches or more into the weekend.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

EAGLE CREEK:

Phalanx Station

