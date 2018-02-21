Youngstown police seize crack, heroin and over $2K in cash during traffic stop

Officer pulled over Chad Little, 33, after police say he ran a stop sign on E. Evergreen Ave. 

Chad Little is charged with three counts of drug possession.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing several drug charges after police say he was found with a large number of drugs and money.

Officers pulled over Chad Little, 33, after police say he ran a stop sign on E. Evergreen Ave.

A search of Little uncovered a large bulge in his buttocks area, according to police. Officers said Little voluntarily removed the items from his pants and turned over 90 to 100 bindles of heroin, 14 baggies of crack cocaine and five oxycontin pills, all packaged for sale, police said. Police also seized $2,939 in cash from Little during the arrest.

Little is charged three counts of drug possession. He was also charged with driving under suspension.

