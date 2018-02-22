Accident in Beaver Township backs up traffic on RT. 11

It happened in the northbound lanes of Route 11 in Beaver Township in between Western Reserve and Calla Roads.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up for miles on part of Route 11 because of an accident.

Dispatchers tell First News the crash happened just after 10 Thursday morning.

Crews on scene say a car and tractor trailer somehow hit each other. The car went off the road and landed on its side.

Crews had to cut a woman out of the car. They took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on what caused the accident. WIKBN will keep you updated on when the road re-opens.

