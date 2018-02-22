Audry Snyder Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – A private service will be held for Audry Snyder, 78, who died Thursday evening, February 22, at home.

Audry was born July 26, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Jack and Melda (Faidley) Snyder.

She was a graduate of South High School and worked as head custodian for Mathews School District.

Audry was a member of the Scope Senior Center.

Audry is survived by two sisters, Betty Snyder of Austintown and Barb Bockla of Youngstown; nieces, Robin Bockla and Melinda Sear; nephew, John Bockla; three great-nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Mary Jane Strickler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Johnson; brother, John W. Snyder and sister, Linda Snyder.

Per Audry’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.