Becky Jean Meredith Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – An Orthodox Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, celebrated by Father John Harvey for Becky Jean Meredith, 66, who passed away peacefully Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Hospice House.

Becky was born on July 7, 1951 to parents John J. and Jane B. Uris Meredith and lived in Boardman her entire life.

Becky a teacher in the Youngstown School system for 39 years, starting out at Cleveland School, Bennett School, Taft School and Kirkmere School, all elementary schools.

She was a Kindergarten and First Grade Teacher at all of these schools, as well as, teaching First Grade at St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

A life member there, along with Robert and her late parents and grandparents.

Becky always inspired her students.

Becky graduated from Boardman High School in 1969, then graduated from Youngstown State University in 1974 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Elementary Education, she then went on to graduate from Youngstown State University in 1982, with a Master’s plus 45 in Education.

In her life, she became President of Delta kappa Gamma International Society from 1994-1996. She was President of Phi Mu Chapter in 1978.

Becky was a Jennings Teacher Scholar.

Becky broadened her teaching surroundings by traveling all around the world with her mother by her side. Being members of the Ohio Cultural Alliance Society lead Becky and her mom to travel. Becky and her mom traveled to Europe in 1977 with 37 other teachers from Youngstown State University and still talked about this trip to her final days. She also enjoyed trips all over America with tour buses from Bortner, Anderson and McCarthy Tours. She traveled to Dearborn, Michigan, Frankenmuth, Michigan and Mackinaw Island, Michigan. Becky and her mother traveled out west to California and to Toronto, Canada, Hawaii and Florida. Their favorite trip was to the World’s Fair in New Orleans, Louisiana and Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky and her mom enjoyed going to the Ohio State Fair and Cedar Point. Becky and her mom loved to go swimming at Southwoods with Pat Kocurek and Alice Osol and going on picnics and riding her bike.

Becky and her mom collected cookbooks from around the world and tried new recipes. They also liked going to the Youngstown Playhouse, The Symphony Center, Youngstown State University Theater and Victorian Players and then dining out with Judy, Joyce and Cheryl. Their favorite pastime was to go to Lake Erie, Geneva on the Lake and concerts in the park and Youngstown State University’s Forty on the Fifty.

Becky had a serious cancer disease called ovarian cancer and kidney disease which shut her kidneys down and had to go on dialysis which led to atrial fibrillation of the heart.

Becky would like to thank her caregivers, Dr. Cicchillo at St. Elizabeth Hospital; the Cleveland Clinic Staff, Dr. Robert DeBernado, MD; the staff of Shepard of the Valley Nursing Care in Boardman, also Dr. Robert Bacani and Dr. Daniel Barton.

Becky leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Robert Meredith of Boardman.

Becky will always miss her mother, gone 20 years and her father, gone 40 years. She is now with her parents traveling the Heavens.

Becky would like to thank her good friends, her brother, Bobby, Mary Ann Senediak, Socrates Kolitsos, Georgia Barkett, Patricia Kocurek, Kathy Paul, Alice Hawkins, Stephanie Grameth, Cindy Anderson, Suzy Wager, Mary and Alan Helebouy, Cheryl Viola, Judy Snyder, Sami Winnick, Margaret Skripal, Claudette Boris, Sharon Mangapora, Jody Melnaick, Joni Motheral, Jean Tusin, Lydia Hammar, Carl and Linda Ginaloa, Laura Sullivan, Pat Zalka, Lynn Goodtein, Dennis Sima, Jed Douglas, Alex Goodstein, Phil and Chris Boydston, Dorothy Palgutos, Mrs. Douglass, Bob and Arlene Barnett, John, Brent and Sandra Barkett, Vivian Salvador, Tina Salvador, Nancy and Larry Todd, Carolyn and Mamoud Eltibi, Michael Sernulka, Mary Kay and Hugh Earnhart, Terri Wilkens, JoAnn Greggo, Sam and Dom Grace, Linda and Carl Gianglio, Pauline Gazdik, Jean Lowry, Cathy McGee, Patty Orenic and Doris Perry.

Becky will be laid to rest at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Youngstown, may Becky rest in peace with her mom and dad.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. There will be a Panichida service at 7:00 p.m. with Father John Harvey.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.