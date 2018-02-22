Carl “Bud” F. Donegan, Jr. Obituary

ELKHART, Indiana (Formerly Newton Falls, Ohio) – Carl (Bud) F. Donegan, Jr., of Elkhart, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Elkhart Place in Elkhart, Indiana.

Carl was born May 2, 1933 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of the late Carl F. Donegan, Sr. and Leone (Phillips) Donegan of Newton Falls.

Carl married Phyllis (Salen) Hayes on February 14, 1965 and officially adopted all seven of her sons from her previous marriage. When asked why he would consider such an undertaking, Carl would always answer “because she was hot”. Carl and Phyllis were married for 32 years before she passed away on December 3, 1997.

Carl was a graduate of Newton Falls High School where he was voted “most likely to succeed” in his class.

Carl worked for Protane Gas as a bulk truck driver and stayed on when it became Great Plains Gas. He moved to Indiana to become the manager of a new Great Plains Gas office in Goshen, Indiana and worked his way up to district manager and then regional manager as the company was bought out by Pyrofax Gas. After several years, he was promoted to a position with the parent company, Texas Eastern Gas Company which required him to travel around the country. When Carl decided to retire early, he bought Highway 19 Sales/Countywide Wheelhorse dealership with his wife and his son, Robert.

Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Loving memories will be carried on by his sons, Donald W. (Sheila) Hayes of Shawnee, Kansas, Grant W. (April) Hayes of Largo, Florida, Frank J. (Jackie) Hayes of Largo, Florida, Ralph R. Hayes of Elkhart, Indiana, James C. Donegan of New York, New York and Robert L. (Wendy) Donegan of Elkhart, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Hayes of Macomb, Michigan and his nephew, Tim Matkovic of Cleveland, Ohio. He will also be remembered by his 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his son, Kenneth C. Hayes and his sister, Marvel June Matkovic.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, February 26.

Carl will be laid to rest next to his wife, Phyllis and his parents at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com to send online condolences to the Donegan family.