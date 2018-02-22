Changes on the way for Mercy Health as merger is announced

Bon Secours Health System Inc., based in Marriottsville, Md., and Mercy Health, headquartered in Cincinnati, announced this week they plan to merge

Mercy Health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes are on the horizon again for Mercy Health, the operator of several healthcare facilities in the Valley, including three main hospitals in Boardman, Youngstown and Warren.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Bon Secours Health System Inc., based in Marriottsville, Md., announced this week they plan to merge.

The merger would create one of the largest health systems in the country.

“As consumers grapple with the implications of Health Care Reform in a dynamic marketplace, Mercy Health and Bon Secours share a vision to improve the health of the communities we serve as the low-cost, high-value provider,” said John M. Starcher, Jr., Mercy Health President and CEO. “Working together, our strong faith-based heritage fuels our mutual focus to provide efficient and effective health care for each patient who comes through our doors.”

When the merger is complete, the system will rank as one of the largest chains nationwide, with 43 hospitals and operations in seven states, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.  It will also create the fifth largest Catholic health system in the country.

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and among the top five employers in the state, with more than 33,500 employees serving communities throughout Ohio and in Kentucky.

Combined annual revenue for Bon Secours and Mercy would total about $8 billion, based on 2017 revenue provided by Mercy and included in Bon Secours’ financial statements, according to the Wall Street Journal.

