Columbiana is bringing the ‘HEAT’ and criminals are feeling it

Columbiana has a low crime rate and wants to keep it that way

By Published:
Columbiana is bringing the "HEAT." It's a crime-fighting program that combines citizen support and participation with criminal intelligence.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana is bringing the “HEAT.”

It’s a crime-fighting program that combines citizen support and participation with criminal intelligence.

Columbiana has a low crime rate and wants to keep it that way.

Police Chief Tim Gladis started the HEAT program, which for Hometown Enforcement Against Trafficking. It targets specific activity and behavior of criminals.

“We want criminals to know that it is very difficult to operate in the city of Columbiana. There is a high likelihood of being detected or caught because people call the police quickly here,” Gladis said.

HEAT guards against three types of criminal activity: Drug trafficking, human trafficking and stolen goods trafficking.

Columbiana has all officers constantly looking for criminal activity, plus a specialized unit which focuses on continual and repeat offenders.

“We’re hired to do a job by our community, which is to protect it. We’re going to do the best we can. If that means enforcing it through traffic and whatever else we can, that is what we are going to do,” said Officer Jen Calko.

The program started collecting data around Christmas to find where people and places intersect for the crime that was happening in Columbiana. It’s already showing signs of success.

“We’ve heard from criminals themselves that when they come to a neighborhood, people call in in a couple minutes and police are showing up, Gladis said. “That’s the message. You are going to get a rapid response, and you’re going to get caught and detected here.”

Columbiana has 17 police officers. The village hopes to add a K-9 officer this year, which can detect some things like drugs, better than a human. They’ve already raised about 50 percent of the funds needed to add the K-9 to the force.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s