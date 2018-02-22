Constance “Connie” I. Huey Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Constance “Connie” I. Huey, 95, of Mercer, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Countryside Convalescent Home.

Constance was born on July 4, 1922 to Albert E. and Margaret E. (Simpson) Davis in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharon High School class of 1940.

Constance was a homemaker.

On February 26, 1942, she married the late Gerald M. Huey, who passed away December 10, 1990.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and many local card clubs.

She was a volunteer at Sharon Regional Medical Center. She also babysat for many local families.

Constance is survived by her loving son, Denis E. (Anita) Huey of Nashville, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Ashley (Bobby) Graviss and Alexandra Huey; grandson, Ian (Jackie) Huey; three great-granddaughters, Coralyn Huey, Ava Graviss, Harper Graviss and a great-grandson, Owen Huey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert E Davis; mother, Margaret E. Davis; daughter, Bethany Ann Myers; three sisters, Gweneolyn McDowell, Margerie Gill, Mollie Rice and one brother, Peter Davis.

Friends may call Saturday, February 24, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, 12:00 Noon at the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Reverend Adam Trambley officiating.

Burial will take place in the Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.