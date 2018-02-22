East Liverpool residents told to leave before weekend flooding

Flooding is expected along the river and in low-lying areas of East Liverpool

By Published: Updated:
The Ohio River, running through East Liverpool, is a major leg of the journey for goods moving around the country.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of East Liverpool is advising residents who live in areas prone to flooding due to the Ohio River to find another place to stay starting Sunday night.

Flooding is expected along the river and in low-lying areas of the city.

Latest river level forecast in East Liverpool

Latest river level forecast in Wellsville

City leaders are advising residents in those areas to find alternative shelter beginning Sunday night, until further notice.

Businesses along the river and in low-lying areas are being told to enact flood plans and take the necessary precautionary steps.

Storm Team 27 is monitoring the Ohio River’s levels. Click here to get the latest flood and weather alerts.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s