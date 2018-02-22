Elizabeth Piergiovanni Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Elizabeth Piergiovanni, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 22, 2018, at her home.

Elizabeth was born November 19, 1925, in Germany, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Meier Breddemann and came to this area in 1948.

She was of the Catholic faith and she enjoyed music.

Elizabeth was a member of the Youngstown Maennerchor for 50 years

Mrs. Piergiovanni leaves beloved husband of 69 years, Peter Piergiovanni, whom she married July 24, 1948 and several nephews.

A sister, Margaret Lallo and a nephew, Peter Lallo, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 4:30 p.m.

