Harry L. Lorigan, Sr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Harry L. Lorigan, Sr., age 78, of River Road, Delaware Township, Greenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 22, 2018 in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville, after an apparent heart attack.

He was born in Kissinger Mills, Pennsylvania on September 2, 1939, to Paul P. and Edith G. (Kammerdiener) Lorigan.

Harry was a 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He was employed as a machinist at Westinghouse Electric Corp. Transformer Division in Sharon for 20 years. He then went on to being the owner of Lorigan Construction in the 1970s as well as owning a machine shop out of his residence during the 1970s and 80s. In 1985, Harry became the founder and president of maintenance For industry which he ran until 2007. From 2007 until the present, he worked as a subcontractor machinist for Tapco Tube in Meadville.

He was of the Methodist Faith and was a member of Reynolds VFW Post #7599 and Fredonia American Legion Post #59.

Harry was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his camp at Fisherman Cove in Venango County. He also enjoyed feeding the birds, golfing, his two dogs and telling a good joke.

He was a great inspiration to his children and grandchildren and was always willing to help a friend.

On September 5, 1970, he married the former, Bonnie L. Parker, she survives. Also surviving are four daughters, LeAnn Bonzo and her husband, Cliff of Sharpsville, Paula Watt and her husband, Tom of Ashtabula, Ohio, Diane Lorigan of Sharpsville and Elizabeth Diefenderfer and her husband, Brad of Transfer; a son, Harry L. Lorigan, Jr. of Sharon; a brother, Paul Lorigan of Oil City, Pennsylvania and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois Switzer and Elizabeth Best and a brother, Donald Lorigan.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Carlson, officiating, Visitation Pastor of Mercer United Methodist Church.

Burial with committal prayers will be in America’s Cemetery of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.