Helen M. Miller Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 26, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman for Helen M. Miller, 88, of Columbiana who died Thursday evening, February 22 at Windsor House of Columbiana.

Helen was born October 4, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Edward and Grace (Planton) Avery and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked in the business office for Northside Medical Center and then for the Youngstown Credit Bureau.

Helen was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church and their Woman’s Bible Study.

Her husband, Paul H. Miller whom she married September 2, 1946, died April 17, 2013.

She leaves her son, Edward J. and his wife, Nancy of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida; three grandchildren, Dr. Ed (Kristen) Miller of New Waterford, Ryan Miller of Dallas and Georgia and Lyndsey Miller Peardon of Acworth, Georgia. Helen also leaves six great-grandchildren, E.J., Kassity, Kamden, Karagin, MaKenzie and Gracie; one nephew, Robert Helsel and two nieces, Linda Helsel and Judy Helsel.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 25, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Monday, February 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman.

Besides her parents and her husband, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Helsel.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Burkert for his kind and compassionate care over the years; Windsor House of Columbiana; her nieces, Judy and Linda and neighbor, Cathy Smotrila for their love and support.

