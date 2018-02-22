Hubbard students mailing hope to Stoneman Douglas survivors

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Hubbard High School are spreading a message of hope — one that will be delivered by mail to students at Stoneman Douglas High School — the scene of last week’s tragedy.

Those teenagers 1,200 miles away in Parkland, Florida are expected to head back to class next week. They’ve been off since the Valentine’s Day shooting at their school that killed 17 people.

“As we stand here today, we may not be certain as to what life may bring tomorrow,” Hubbard freshman Chase Powell read from his letter. “But we can turn our cheek from the past and make a better tomorrow.”

A lot can be said for the words of encouragement written on paper.

“We could have a chance to make an impact on the students and staff who will be seeing these, and I really felt that my input could really help them out,” Powell said.

The idea behind the letters came from Chris Moriarty, who saw it as a teaching moment put in motion. The Hubbard teacher saw a tweet from a teacher at Stoneman Douglas who was looking to make the first day back a little easier for her students.

“We got great letters from them and it was a great lesson in compassion, togetherness, letting them realize that they have a voice and how their voice can be heard,” Moriarty said.

“I hope they see that they’re not alone, that they see that we care,” Powell said.

Students at Hubbard High School wrote about 85 letters. Moriarty said they’ll be reading through them and sending the best ones down to Florida.

