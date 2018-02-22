James “Jim” Harry Raphtis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James “Jim” Harry Raphtis, 76, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018 after a short illness.

He was born October 1, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Athena Raphtis.

He was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Jim was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, where he was a past board member of the church, a member of the AHEPA Zeus Chapter #88, Warren G. Harding Gridiron Club, Trumbull Art Gallery and the Warren G. Harding Rebounders Club.

He also served in U.S. Army Reserves in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

He worked in the family business Woodland Market and was a long-time restaurant owner of the Flamingo and Jammers. He was employed part-time at the Sunrise Inn.

He enjoyed traveling with his family. Jim was a huge supporter of Warren’s Youth and Warren Athletics and often hosted dinners in his home for the Warren G. Harding basketball team.

He is survived by the love of his life, Marina Ambeliotis Raphtis, who he married June 11, 1967; two daughters, Marcelle Raphtis and Karrin Raphtis; a brother, Thomas (Aliki) Raphtis; a sister, Tina Condoleon; a sister-in-law, Stella Raphtis and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gus Raphtis.

Family and friends may call Monday, February 26, 2018 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, February 27 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James name to Warren G. Harding Grid Iron Club, c/o Coach Steve Arnold or Warren G. Harding Boys’ Basketball, c/o Bill Nicholson, 860 Elm Road NE, Warren, Ohio 4443.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to send condolences to the Raphtis family.