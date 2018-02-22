Joseph Duganne Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Joseph Duganne, age 71, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Hospice House.

Born June 30, 1946 in Youngstown, he was the son of Joseph L. and Gloria V. (Lucente) Duganne.

Joe grew up in Austintown and was a 1964 graduate of Austintown-Fitch High School.

He lived his entire life in the Austintown-Youngstown area.

He served six years in the U.S. Air Force as a Communications Specialist during the Vietnam War; he was stationed in England and Japan.

He returned to the area and began working at General Motors, where he retired in 2014 after 43 years of service.

He loved woodworking, he was a gun and knife enthusiast and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially on Saturday evenings at Molly’s Restaurant.

Survivors include his wife, Julie B. (Jones); children, Joseph L., Bradley (Stephanie), Jason (Rachel George) Weiser, Holly (Jason) Garzanich and Andrew Weiser and grandchildren, Emma, Makenzie and Abigail Garzanich.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., where services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley or Hospice of the Valley.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Joseph Duganne, please visit lanefuneralhomes.com.