Justina Davila Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, February 26 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Justina Davila, 90, who passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 22, surrounded by her loved ones.

Justina was born May 28, 1927, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Gregorio Valasquez and Juana Gonzalez.

Justina loved gardening, playing bingo and above all, spending time with her family.

Justina’s family will always remember that special smile, that caring heart and the warm embrace she gave. Best of all, they will remember her singing.

Justina will be forever remembered by her sons and daughters, Angelo “Big Louie” of Austintown, Manuel of Youngstown, Michael (Lillian) of Liberty, Miguel (Sandy) of Campbell, Rose Gonzalez of Campbell, Lydia Caradine of Tennessee and Ralph (Patty) of Struthers; many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren and countless other family and friends who were blessed to know her.

Besides her mother and father and her husband, Julio Davila; she was preceded in death by her sons, Luis Davila, Joseph Davila and Juan Davila; her grandchild, Crystal Price Davila and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Davila.

The Davila family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, February 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.