Keeping an eye on local rivers with more rain on the way

A break in the heavy rain overnight with a small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Patchy fog possible.

Heavier rain returns Friday. Temperatures will stay mild with lows int he upper 30’s through morning. Highs Friday will push into the upper 50’s.

Rain will return Saturday and continue into Saturday night and Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible. The risk for a thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through early Sunday.

Better weather moving in next week with more sunshine and a dry stretch of days.

Watching local streams and rivers for flooding.

