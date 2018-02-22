LaHarda S. Harper Obituary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – A home going service in honor of Ms. LaHarda S. Harper will be held Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church with the Rev. Derrick Anderson officiating.

LaHarda, also known to her family and friends as “Hadda” was born on March 26, 1947, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of the late Henry Harper and Thelma Brown.

She departed this life on Thursday, February 22, 2018, in Virginia Beach.

LaHarda’s God-given talent was taking care of others and she did so with an incredible level of “TLC”, both in her professional and personal life.

She was a member of the Culinary Ministry at the Jerusalem Baptist Church and the Red Hat Sassy Sistahs Chapter 36400 in Virginia Beach.

She was a retiree of Forum Health (Southside and Northside Hospital), where she worked for over 40 years.

LaHarda loved spending time with family and friends cooking, playing cards and giving good solid advice. She lived a beautiful life, her way, full of zest, laughter and love.

LaHarda leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter, YaLanda Harper of Virginia Beach; her sisters, Karen Harper, Doreen Harper McCarthy of Youngstown and Blythe Floyd of Bronx, New York; her brothers, Dwain Harper of Virginia Beach, Vincent Harper, Henry Harper, George Lamont Harper, Robert Bowens, Sr. and Kenny Bowens of Youngstown and Randy Brown of Bronx; her niece, Yvette Harper Christopher of California and a host of other family and friends.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.