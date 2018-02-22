Lawrence Jacobs Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lawrence Jacobs passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018.
Lawrence was born February 9, 1945.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
