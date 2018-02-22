Liberty schools welcomes Success After 6 program



Liberty Middle School is implementing the United Way After 6 program.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Middle School and the United Way partnered up to bring an after-school educational program to W.S. Guy Middle School.

It’s called the Success After 6 Program and since 2015 it’s been implemented in several other schools in the Valley.

The program was introduced at the middle school about three weeks ago with 53 students in the 5th and 6th grade.

The principal, teachers and guidance counselors worked together to select students for the program with the goal to help students academically while also promoting social and emotional growth.

The main focus in the program is math and language arts. Students even get a hot meal and transportation is provided by the Liberty School Board. School officials say they are seeing positive results.

“I see a lot more confidence. They are emerging in the class as leaders. They are more confident in their skills,” said Marla Dull, 5th grade science teacher.

Teachers say they have a 6 to 1 ratio in the classroom with students after school, and working that closely with them is paying off.

“During the after school program they actually get that extra help that they need that they may not get – the one on one during the school day. They get it during the after school program,” said Megan Calautti, Success After 6 coordinator.

Data from the 2016/2017 school year indicates that the students enrolled in the SA6 after-school program are closing the achievement gap, according to United Way research conducted by Dr. Karen Larwin with Youngstown State University.

